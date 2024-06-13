DC reviews performance of schools in Leparada

BASAR, 12 Jun: Leparada deputy commissioner Atul Tayeng on Wednesday urged the teaching fraternity of the district to work cohesively with utmost sincerity and punctuality “as they are highly regarded as nation builders.”

While reviewing the performance of schools during a coordination meeting with the principals, headmasters, head teacher in-charges of all government and private schools of the district at his conference hall, the DC assured to take up the issues placed before him in a systematic manner in consultation with the stakeholders.

He further urged the school heads to take guidance, suggestions and help from the concerned mentor officer, already appointed by district administration for each school of the district.

Leparada DDSE Pubi Lombi commended the teaching faculties for their laudable efforts which helped the district in securing top position (in terms of pass percentage) in the entire state during the last class X & XII CBSE board examinations.

Further, he urged all the heads of schools to abide by guidelines of the directorate of education in letter and spirit for maximum benefits to the students.

During the meeting, the heads of the schools placed their grievances and prolonged issues faced by them such as lack of proper classrooms, drinking water and teachers etc, and sought intervention of the concerned authorities in mitigating the problems. (DIPRO)