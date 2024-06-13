Namsai KVK conducts input distribution prog

NAMSAI, 12 Jun: Namsai KVK conducted “critical input distribution programme” under National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture-Technology Demonstration Component (NICRA-TDC) at the KVK premises for the farmers of Mengkang Khamti and Krishnapur villages on Wednesday.

During the programme, 8 quintals of three rice varieties, 50 kgs milky mushroom and 1000 numbers of fodder slip of congo signal were distributed to the NICRA village farmers.

KVK SMS (plant protection) Dr. Madhumita Sonowal Bora discussed about the characteristics of three different rice varieties and insect/pest and disease management by using bio-pesticides.