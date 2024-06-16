Ering to sponsor 5 IAS aspirants

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 15 Jun: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering will sponsor five meritorious students from his constituency for UPSC-CSE coaching.

“The main objective is to encourage the youths to crack the top administrative examination, IAS, thereby creating human resources,” Ering said.

He said that each selected candidate will receive Rs 1 lakh under his ‘educational development programme’.

A five-member expert committee will conduct an interview on 22 June to select the five candidates.

Application forms are being issued online and will be available until 17 June.

In the previous years, Ering had sponsored students for various competitive examinations, like the UPSC-CSE, JEE, NEET, Arunachal Pradesh SSB, etc.