NAHARLAGUN, 15 Jun: The Tagin Welfare Society (TWS), Itanagar, organised a tree plantation drive at Si-Donyi Jaaring Lumro village in Pachin area here on Saturday as part of the Van Mahotsav Week.

The saplings were provided by Range Forest Officer Vijay Dupit. He also provided saplings to the participants for plantation.

TCS president Larji Rigia and its secretary-general Tuter Dulom also joined the plantation drive.