ITANAGAR, 16 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik on Sunday greeted the people of the state, particularly the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, and expressed hope that the festivity would further strengthen the spirit of universal brotherhood, respect, peace and prosperity across the nation.

“Eid al-Adha emphasises the values of sacrifice, obedience to god, and compassion for others. In all essence, this festival promotes goodwill and amity amongst the people,” Parnaik said. (Raj Bhavan)