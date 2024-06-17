CoSAAP unit mourns member’s demise

PASIGHAT, 16 Jun: The East Siang district unit of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) mourned the passing away of its member Karsu Kakki.

Kakki breathed his last, aged 51, at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, on Sunday after a brief illness, the CoSAAP unit informed.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Kakki, who hailed from Jarkong village in East Siang district, was serving as a statistical assistant and was also shouldering the responsibility of the ECGC and primary section coordinator at the DDSE office here at the time of his demise.

“He was very sincere and dedicated to his duties throughout his service period and his demise has created a vacuum in the association,” district CoSAAP unit president Kalen Komut said in a condolence message.