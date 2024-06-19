Dukam advocates robust information dissemination strategy

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: Information & Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam stressed on the need to maintain a robust and proactive information dissemination strategy to keep the public informed about the government’s policies, programmes and achievements.

The minister made the observation during a meeting with the officers of his department at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the officers to discuss current projects, challenges, and future plans to enhance the department’s effectiveness.

The minister encouraged the officers to “leverage modern technology and digital platforms to reach a wider audience and foster a more informed citizenry.”He assured them of his full support and urged them to continue their efforts with renewed vigour and commitment.

He commended the dedication and hard work of the IPR officers in promoting government initiatives and ensuring transparent communication with the public.

IPR Secretary Nyali Ete apprised the minister of the ongoing campaigns and the innovative measures being implemented to improve public engagement.

He also highlighted the need for “continuous professional development to adapt to the rapidly changing media landscape.” (DIPR)