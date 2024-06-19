GoAP appoints 19 advisers to mins

ITANAGAR, 18 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday appointed 19 advisers to assist various ministers.

Cabinet Secretary Kaling Tayeng said that the advisers will not be entitled to any emoluments, remuneration, perks and facilities.

While minister in the outgoing Cabinet, Honchun Ngandam, has been appointed as adviser to the PWD (eastern and central Zone-B) minister, Nakap Nalo, who was a minister in the previous government, has been appointed as adviser to the disaster management minister.

MLAs Wangling Lowangdong and Ninong Ering have been entrusted with the roles of advisers to the environment & forests and the hydropower development department, respectively.

Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso is the adviser to the urban affairs, land management and food & civil supplies departments, while Phurpa Tsering has got charge as adviser to the PWD (northwest, western and Central-A zones), highways, and science & technologydepartments.

Other advisers include Chow Zingnu Namchoom (rural works, sports & youth affairs), Mutchu Mithi (home & education), Dr Mohesh Chai (health & family welfare, commerce & industries), Pani Taram (public health engineering), Hayeng Mangfi (water resources), Jikke Tako (power) and Dongru Siongju (wax & excise). (PTI)