Union felicitates meritorious students, achievers

TEZU, 20 Jun: Fifty-three meritorious students of Classes 10 and 12 received awards like laptops, tablets, mementos and certificates during a programme organised by the All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU) here in Lohit district on Thursday.

The union also felicitated the state-, national- and international-level gold medallists on the occasion.

The event was attended by 1181 Mountain Brigade Brigadier Arun Avasthi, 25 Bn ITBP Commandant Deonath Ray, Tezu ADC Kunal Yadav, resource person Bittu Kri, AMSU president Aggaso Pul, its general secretary Parohim Bellai, and its education secretary Jiddy Krong.