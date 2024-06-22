Int’l Yoga Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: The International Yoga Day (IYD) was celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday with Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and various ministers participating in events organised across the state.

The theme for this year’s IYD was ‘Yoga for self and society’.

The governor, speaking during a yoga session held at the Raj Bhavan, said that people from different parts of the world are taking an interest in yoga.

“In times of tension, depression and challenges, yoga brings peace of mind and physical fitness. It has remedies for various physical challenges and diseases,” he said.

Parnaik appealed to the people to incorporate yoga into their daily lifestyle. He said that “regular practice of yoga will create positivity in life and working environment, which in turn will ensure better productivity and success in work and professional endeavours.”

He also advised the participants to do yoga for at least 30 minutes daily, and exhorted them to encourage and motivate their peers and family members to “practice the pride of Indian tradition.”

The governor suggested “inculcating the practice of yoga at a young age,” and emphasised that “there must be yoga classes in every educational institute.”

He said also that physical training instructors must be trained in yoga.

Parnaik later distributed yoga booklets to all the participants on the occasion.

The chief minister urged the people of the state to practice yoga for a healthy society.

“By regularly practising yoga, a person can imbibe some very good qualities, like courage, which protects like a father; forgiveness, as possessed by a mother; and mental peace, which becomes a permanent friend,” Khandu posted on X after performing yoga at an event here.

“Through regular practice of yoga, truth becomes our child, mercy our sister, self-control our brother, the earth becomes our bed, and knowledge satiates our hunger. Happy International Day of Yoga,” the chief minister added.

The DCM, who participated in an event in Namsai district, called upon the people to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into their daily lives.

“In the midst of our busy lives, it’s important to take a moment to connect with ourselves and find inner peace through yoga, which provides us with the perfect platform to do just that. On this International Yoga Day, let’s take the opportunity to embrace the ancient art of yoga and incorporate it into our daily lives. #InternationalYogaDay #YogaForAll,” Mein said in a social media post.

Organised by the Namsai District Health Society in collaboration with the district administration and the Assam Rifles, the day featured a soulful session of yogasanas, followed by a friendly volleyball match between the Assam Rifles and the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Additionally, a plantation drive was carried out in the DRDA complex there.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, several ministers, MLAs, officers and officials also participated in a yoga session at the state Assembly in Itanagar to mark IYD, under the guidance of experienced yoga instructors.

Officers of the Itanagar Capital Region district administration, led by DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta,celebrated the day at Deepak Nabam Living Home in Senki Park.

Many of the inmates participated in a yoga sessionconducted by yoga instructor Dr Papi Gungly. Later, clinical psychologist Dr Yeni Nabam held a counselling session for the inmates.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1, Itanagar also participated in a yoga session, guided by teachers, as part of the IYD celebration.

Members of the state BJP also participated in various yoga exercises, guided by yoga instructor from the Art of Living, Dopi Bagra.

The health & family welfare department celebrated the IYD at the Hornbill footsal ground in 6 Kilo, Itanagar, with a mass demonstration of yogasanas by the officers and officials of the department.

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology fraternity in Nirjuli also celebrated the day by participating in a yoga programme led by Sabita Ratna, Sheema Tamang and their group members.

In Rono Hills, Doimukh, the RGU fraternity participated in a yoga session, conducted by physical education teaching assistant Rikpu Kamcham and students of diploma in yoga therapy Asen Bagang and Alice Angu, to mark the day.

In Tawang district, a yoga session was jointly organised by the district administration, the Indian Army, and the Distrit AYUSH Society.

Besides Army personnel, students, monks, and others, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, DC (i/c) Sang Khandu, Brigadier VS Rajput, and SP DW Thongonparticipated in it.

The IYD was celebrated also in West Siang, East Siang, Longding, Lower Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Subansiri, Lohit, West Kameng, and other districts. (PTI with inputs from Speaker’s PR Cell, DIPROs & others)