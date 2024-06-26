Content staff ensures better outcomes: Min

PAPU NALLAH, 25 Jun: “Having content staff propels to a more productive outcome of the department,” said Information & Public Relations (IPR) Minister Nyato Dukam while on a visit to the IPR and printing department here on Tuesday to assess the ongoing operations and discuss future initiatives aimed at enhancing the department’s efficiency and public engagement.

The minister was presented with a comprehensive review of the department’s facilities, including the printing press, the media monitoring units, and the public relations office.

Dukam commended the department “for its dedication to disseminating accurate and timely information to the public,” and said that “the role of the department is crucial in ensuring transparency and effective communication between the government and the citizens.”

“I am impressed with the technological advancements and the professionalism demonstrated by the team here,” he said.

The minister expressed confidence in the department’s ability to adapt to the changing media landscape and continue providing valuable services to the government and the public.

The key highlights of the visit included a review of the printing operations, media monitoring and analysis, public relations strategies, and future initiatives.

The minister observed the printing process, from design to distribution, and praised the efficiency and quality of the work being produced. Discussions were held on upgrading equipment to stay current with technological advancements.

Dukam emphasised the importance of proactive media engagement and the need for accurate information dissemination. He also placed emphasis on “transparent and responsive communication with the public.”

IPR & Printing Secretary Nyali Ete apprised the minister of the various achievements, issues and new projects that are being taken up by the department.