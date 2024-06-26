AAPAWA team leaves for nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: A 68-member team of the All Arunachal Pradesh Arm-Wrestling Association (AAPAWA) has left for the 48th National Arm-Wrestling Championship, to be held in Palghar, Maharashtra, from 28 June to 1 July.

Besides the players, the team includes AAPAWA president Pakjar Taipodia, team manager Bamang Bai, and the girls’ manager, Katu Yomcha.

The players have been selected from among the winners in different categories in the state open arm-wrestling championship, which was held in Naharlagun.

“Taipodia and AAPAWA general secretary Yiri Kamcham have wished the team all success in the championship,” the association informed in a release.