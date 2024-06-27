Sona asks tourism officials to work with renewed determination

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: Tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona asked the officials of his department to work with renewed determination to develop the tourism industry in the state.

On Wednesday, Sona held a meeting with the officials of his department to gain an understanding of the different activities and tasks carried out by the department.

He emphasized on the need to prioritize areas that are most significant for tourism development.

Earlier, tourism director Kesang Ngurup Damo apprised the minister about the activities and tasks carried out by the department in the recent years.

Various tourism-related issues, including infrastructure development were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting, which was held in the office chamber of the tourism director here, was attended by MLA-cum-advisor to tourism minister Mopi Mihu and officials of the department.