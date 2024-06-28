Apang extends condolence to Khandu 

ITANAGAR, 27 Jun: Former chief minister Gegong Apang has deeply mourned the demise of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s mother Leki Zangmu, who passed away at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun, after a prolonged illness on Wednesday.

The former chief minister in a condolence message said, “I, along with my entire family, would like to convey our respectful homage and heartfelt condolences to the departed soul of Leki Zangmu, wife of late Dorjee Khandu, the former chief minister of the state and mother of the present Chief Minister Pema Khandu.”

“Today, we are praying to the almighty to keep the departed soul in eternal peace in his heavenly abode. We also pray to the almighty to give enough moral strength and courage to the bereaved family to withstand the irreparable loss.”

“In my personal view, she was one of the most fortunate ladies. Because of her solid and unstinted support and blessing, her husband became a Cabinet minister under my leadership, and later on succeeded me as the chief minister of our state, and now, gradually, her son has also become one of the most successful chief ministers of our state,” added Apang.