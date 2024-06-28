SDP on sewing concludes

CHONGKHAM, 27 Jun: Over 30 unemployed rural women of Chongkham participated in a 47-day skill development programme (SDP) on ‘Sewing machine operator’, which concluded here in Namsai district on Thursday.

The initiative was sponsored by the NABARD’s Arunachal Pradesh regional office and implemented by the Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), in collaboration with the ArSRLM.

“The SDP followed the national standard quality framework-aligned curriculum of the National Skill Development Corporation. It was aimed at equipping the trainees with the necessary skills to become proficient sewing machine operators and provide them with opportunities for income generation,” the NABARD informed in a release.

Addressing the valedictory function, BLCCT CEO Chandan Prasad congratulated the trainees and commended the NABARD and the ArSRLM “for their joint efforts in implementing this demanding skill development programme.”

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy highlighted the NABARD’s developmental interventions in the district, and expressed confidence that the acquired skills would enable the women to establish their own businesses, or secure employment within the garment industry.

He emphasised the importance of credit linkage with banks for entrepreneurship and other social security schemes routed through banks.

Chongkham SBI BM Sumitra Singha encouraged the women to “approach your new roles with passion and dedication,” and assured them of providing credit linkages.

ArSRLM livelihood block coordinator Rithi Mega highlighted the NABARD’s “distinguished interventions in the Chongkham area,” and assured to provide full cooperation in “catalysing entrepreneurship development for the trained participants.”

Alubari GB Arjun Limbu also spoke.

The valedictory function culminated with showcasing of the garments created by the trainees, highlighting their newly acquired skills.

The BLCCT recognised the top five designs with awards, and certificates of completion were presented to all the trainees, the release said.