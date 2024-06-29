MLA seeks concerted efforts by depts to accelerate development

SAGALEE, 28 Jun: Local MLA Ratu Techi called for coordinated and concerted efforts by all the departments to accelerate the socioeconomic transformation of Sagalee subdivision in Papum Pare district.

The first-time legislator asked all the officials to focus on performance for “effective service delivery to ensure holistic development of the constituency.”

Techi, who chaired a departmental coordination meeting here on Friday, interacted with the HoDs and reviewed the various ongoing

projects sponsored by the state and the central governments in Sagalee constituency.

Sagalee ADC Yame Higio urged all the HoDs of the administrative subdivision to “remain at station and supervise developmental works for the benefit of the society.”

Earlier, the HoDs delivered presentations on the physical and financial status of their departments’ projects, and shared the issues related to the ongoing projects of their respective departments.

The meeting was attended by all administrative officers, besides officers of the PWD, the PHED, the RWD, and the WRD, and officers of the health, education, agriculture, horticulture, electrical, forest,and other line departments. (DIPRO)