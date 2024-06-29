Guv celebrates b’day at DPMSHVI

CHIMPU, 28 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, celebrated his 71st birthday with the children and officials of the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing & Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here on Friday.

Among others, Donyi Polo Mission chairman and former chief minister Gegong Apang was also present on the occasion.

The governor and his wife spent quality time with the children and interacted with them through special educators. The children conveyed their good wishes to the couple and shared their hopes and aspirations.

Describing the students as “shining stars of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor gave assurance that the Raj Bhavan and the state government would provide assistance and all possible opportunities to the students to participate and excel in various fields at the state and national levels.

“The children exhibited the spirit of learning and human endurance, in the way they were trained and cared for by the Donyi Polo Mission School,” he said.

Parnaik promised to invite the students to the Raj Bhavan on Children’s Day and other functions held there. He promised also to provide better equipment and study materials “for learning, training and therapy for students with hearing and visual challenges.”

The students presented a colourful cultural programme and yoga demonstration in honour of the governor and his wife.

Apang and DPMSHVI principal Arbinda Dey expressed gratitude to the governor for patronising the institute and for providing necessary furniture for the hostels. (Raj Bhavan)