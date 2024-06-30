Drug peddler arrested

BANDERDEWA, 29 Jun: The Banderdewa police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Makho Rangmo (26), and seized suspected heroin from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, comprising Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak and ASI KB Singh, intercepted the suspect, who was on his way from Seppa to the capital.

Upon search, the police recovered approximately 13.73 grams of suspected heroin from his possession. The search and seizure were conducted in the presence of Naharlagun SDPO Paul Jerang and independent witnesses, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, informed Gambo.