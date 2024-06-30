HDMT tourneys get underway

BOMDILA, 29 Jun: West Kameng DC Akriti Sagar kicked off the 7th district-level edition of the U-16 Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) football and volleyball (boys and girls) tournaments at the Buddha Stadium here on Friday.

The DC apprised the teams of the background of the tournament, which commemorates the sacrifice of martyr Havildar Hangpan Dada. She also emphasised the importance of sports in one’s life.

Among others, District Sports Officer DT Dinglow, DSP K Lingo, and HoDs were present at the inaugural ceremony. (DIPRO)