IMD warns of heavy rainfall in NE for next 5 days

NEW DELHI, 29 Jun: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in northwest and Northeast India over the next four to five days.

A low-pressure area is currently situated over the northwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining the north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts, the weather office said.

In the Northeast, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam will bring light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall to sub-Himalayan

West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal on 29-30 June and in Assam and Meghalaya on 29 June. (PTI)