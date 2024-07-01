Drug peddler arrested, contraband seized

PASIGHAT, 30 Jun: The East Siang district police, in coordination with Pasighat-based NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE), apprehended a drug peddler in Ruksin in East Siang district on Sunday.

The peddler has been identified as Hiren Bori, of Rest Camp, June-Kareng, under the Jonai police station in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

During a search operation, a police team comprising Ruksin SDPO Ayup Boko, Ruksin OC Igel Lollen and SI Kuncha Tangha

seized approximately 10 grams of suspected heroin from the possession of the peddler.

A case under Section 21(B) of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Ruksin police station, SP Dr Sachin Singhal informed.

Singhal, who supervised the search operation, commended the WASE for its commendable service, and requested the public to share information regarding drug peddling and drug abuse without any hesitation, “so that the police can contain the issue with an iron hand and make East Siang a drug-free district.” (DIPRO)