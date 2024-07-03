Floodwaters submerge several villages in Namsai, Changlang

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 2 Jul: The entire Northeast is facing the brunt of floods, and Changlang, Namsai and Lohit districts of eastern Arunachal Pradesh are no exception.

Floods have wreaked havoc in Miao, Bordumsa and Namsai subdivisions. The situation has turned grim and has deteriorated so much that several villages have been inundated.

Continuous rainfall resulting in overflow of rivers has caused widespread flooding in the region, leaving thousands stranded and in need of urgent assistance.

The most affected villages are Udoipur-II, Mudoi Deep, Bijoypur, and Dharmapur-I in Diyun and Miao circles. Many villages in Kharsang and Namphai areas have also been submerged. More than 40,000 people have been affected by the monsoon flood.Rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Namsai subdivision.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, 11 Assam Rifles (AR) and SDRF teams swung into action under ‘Operation Saviour’ and rescued stranded civilians and provided relief to the residents of the devastated villages in Namsai and Changlang districts.

The AR has evacuated more than 1,400 individuals and provided them with medical assistance and food,and established temporary relief camps for them. Army engineers and doctors are working day and night along with 250 jawans and NDRF personnel to ensure the wellbeing of the affected people.

Around six makeshift rescue and relief camps have been prepared. Buddhist monasteries and school buildings have been converted into relief camps where the AR is providing food and medicines.

The civil administration provided relief materials,which were distributed among the affected people by the AR.

The flood rescue operation is a testament to the bravery and compassion of the AR and the NDRF teams, and communities coming together in the face of adversity. As the situation continues to evolve, the priority remains the safety and wellbeing of those affected.

Damages to infrastructure have also been reported as several link roads, bridges and houses have been washed away as a result of heavy flooding.

Most villagers are uncertain about their future as their houses and cash crops, besides livestock, have been washed away by floods.

Necessary precautionary measures have been undertaken, including deployment of standby rescue teams, veterinary units, boats, barricades, and essential supplies.

Arunachal, with its vast network of rivers, is prone to natural disasters like flood and erosion, which have a negative impact on the overall development of the state.

The Lohit, Rima, Buri Dehing, Digaru and Noa Dehing Rivers, with several tributaries feeding them, cause flood devastation in the monsoon period each year. The flood and erosion problem of Arunachal is different from other states as far as extent and duration of flooding and the magnitude of erosion is concerned, and is probably the most acute in the country.