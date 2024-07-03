RGU conducts NSS annual special camp

RONO HILLS, 2 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here organised a weeklong National Service Scheme (NSS) annual special camp at the government secondary school (GSS) in Parang village near Sagalee in Papum Pare district, which concluded on Monday.

A team of 40 NSS volunteers from RGU participated in the camp with the objective of promoting the spirit

of volunteerism and community service among students and providing hands-on experience in social work and community development.

The camp, themed ‘Go green, go clean’, under the ‘Clean Himalayan campaign’, included cleaning the school’s premises, tree plantation, nukkad natak, awareness programmes through distribution of pamphlets on AIDS control under the Red Ribbon Club, cultural exchange programme, trekking to Sangya Gyabe watershed baseline, and school visits.

Joining the villagers and the NSS volunteers on 30 June, RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha assured the village elders that “RGU, under its village adoption policies, will bolster the ecotourism potentials of the area and the university will also share expertise and market the agricultural and horticultural products of the villages of the area.”

Later, the VC, along with other officers of the university, participated in a plantation drive in the premises of the government secondary and various other schools of the area.

Earlier, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, who happens to be an alumnus of GSS Parang, advised the young generation to “shun evils, choose the path of hard work, and reap the benefits of various government schemes and initiatives.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin commended the efforts of the NSS volunteers in promoting community service and mutual understanding.

Among others, GSS Parang Headmaster Gollo Tatang, Parang GB Nabam Tagum, physical education assistant teacher and yoga expert Rikpu Kamcham, and NSS volunteers leaders also spoke.