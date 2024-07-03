Government job: Is it worth the wait?

Editor,

Competitive exams for government jobs are created as a buffer by the government to manage unemployment. The youths keep fighting for the posts and stay away from the economy for 4-5 years. While some get the job, most of them don’t. In the end, they end up believing that they are incompetent.

While the incompetence aspect is subjective, the current economy does not provide enough opportunities for the wide spectrum of skills of the youths. For example, a plumber in the USA makes $ 51k-$ 83k (Rs 42-70 lakhs) per year, which makes it easy for them to lead a decent life. The same is not true in our state, and that’s why when someone cracks an exam the media and the society glorify it. Such news instills the feeling of “if he/she can do it, so can I,” which is indeed good. However, the fact remains that the seats remain the same.

After wasting significant years building skills, the society tells him/her, “Perhaps you haven’t studied properly,” and he/she starts believing it, which causes their enthusiasm to take a nosedive.

“How can one compete with those who are much more knowledgeable? On top of that, there is such competition,” – and the cycle continues. Who can forget the recent APPSCCE paper leak scam, which added fuel to the fire? The less said about it, the better.

This is how the government keeps us in the buffer. Rather than questioning them, we end up questioning ourselves, although we are also responsible for it by being so naive.

That’s the reason why the number of seats in government exams keeps increasing during elections.

A denizen