Anjaw cut off from rest of the country

Staff Reporter

TEZU, 3 Jul: Border district of Anjaw has been cut off following incessant rain.

Hawai, district headquarters and strategic town Walong, Samdul are cut off from rest of the country:

There are major damages at Tezu to Hawai road at Mompani area, approximately 150 meters of the road has been washed away.

The stranded commuters are reportedly risking their lives while crossing the muddy and slushy track.

Parashuram Kund to Tidding double lane BRO road is also badly affected as several culverts were damaged or swept away by the flood.

Landslide has also disrupted the power supply line as numerous poles of 33 KV line have been reportedly washed away affecting power supply in Hayuliang and Hawai towns. The landslide also affected mobile network in the district.

The Society for Integrated Development of Indigenous People (SIDIP) expressed concern that disruption of road communication would trigger food crisis in the border district. Drawing the attention of the state government towards the plight of Anjaw district, SIDIP chairman Behenso Pul demanded for air sorties and helicopter service until the road is fully restored.

It is informed that minister for women and child development and cultural affairs Dasanglu Pul, who was on her home constituency tour was stranded in Hawai for a week.

The minister reportedly managed to reach Tezu on Wednesday.

The Bhartia Infra Private Limited (BIPL) is undertaking Tidding to Hayuliang double lane road project.

The Anjaw district administration is holding an emergency meeting at Hawai on 5th July regarding immediate restoration of communication and other essential services.