Army carries out flood relief & rescue operation

PASIGHAT, 3 Jul: Coordinating with the State Disaster Relief Forces (SDRFs) of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian army carried out an extensive flood relief and rescue operations in the villages of Sivaguri area in Dhemaji district, Assam and Mer village in East Siang.

Launching relief and rescue operation since 29 June in Sivaguri, Namsing Ghat, Paglam and Orian Ghat areas for over a period of 72 hours, the Indian army evacuated 48 citizens, including 17 children, 20 women & 11 elderly citizens. Army also erected temporary

shelters, provided meals, water and medical aid to the needy.

Army’s flood relief operations in Sivaguri and Mer village were appreciated by the local authorities and common people. Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu witnessed the relief operations. (DIPRO)