3 arrested for drug peddling

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 3 Jul: Miao police apprehended three drug peddlers from Miao Singpho Village on Monday evening. They were identified as Probhat Mech (27), Tanil Riba (47) of Pagi village, Lepa Reda district, presently residing in Miao Singpho village and Kanti Baruah(24) of Jagun, Tinsukia district, Assam.

The police recovered 17 plastic tobacco containers, all filled with mandrax heroin. They were immediately arrested and a case was registered against them vide Miao PS case no. 04/24, U/S 21 (a)/ 27(a)/ 27 (A) NDPS Act. They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Changlang Tuesday and the court remanded them for further investigation.

The police team that was led by OC inspector Vicky Lowang also included Ct. Atang Jum Singpho, Athing Mamai and Kumsen Laja Singpho.

Meanwhile, the United Miao Mission and its youth wing, the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung has welcomed the positive steps initiated by police under the command of OC inspector Vicky Lowang. The organizations expressed hope that some peddlers who are still actively running drug business in some pockets of Miao subdivision will soon be nabbed and put behind bars.