NABARD announces credit estimate for East Siang

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a priority sector credit potential of Rs. 9240.83 lakh for East Siang district for 2024-25 FY.

Out of the total credit potential, Rs.3275.39 lakh is allocated towards agriculture and allied activities.

The announcement was made during a meeting at the East Siang DC’s conference here on Wednesday.

ADC (hqs) T. Pertin, who unveiled the PLP and ACP (Annual Credit Plan) for 2024-25, prepared by NABARD and SBI’s Lead Bank Office, urged the line departments to expedite proposals under the Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana, emphasizing timely subsidy applications.

The ADC also urged bank branches and implementing departments to have proper coordination for promoting various schemes aimed at rural upliftment. He also took a comprehensive review of all the ongoing schemes of the central as well as the state government.

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili, while providing an insight into the credit potential distribution, said that “these plans are designed to guide optimal credit utilization for district development, addressing critical infrastructure gaps and linking support from government departments.”

He encouraged the banks to prioritize issuing Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to farmers, particularly PM-Kisan beneficiaries, animal husbandry and fishery farmers. Mili called upon all the bank branches to organize financial literacy camps on a regular basis and with a request to the LDM to convene the DCC/DLRCC meeting for every quarter.

Key stakeholders, including administrative officers, the Lead District Manager from SBI, representatives from NABARD and RBI, branch managers of various banks and HoDs participated in the deliberations.