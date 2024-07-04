Prominent priest passes away

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 3 Jul: Leyu Yortum Nilling, a renowned indigenous Tagin priest, has passed away on Sunday. He had been a prominent priest and was Si-Donyi festival priest for three times and also served as Anchal Samiti Member of Nilling.

Tagin Cultural Society has expressed its deepest shock and offered its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Larji Rigia, the president of the Tagin Cultural Society while recalling the contribution of the late priest, said that, “indigenous priests have been the backbone in protecting and promoting indigenous belief system and that Lt. Yortum had

contributed immensely for the successful celebration of Si-Donyi festival.”

Yortum is survived by two daughters and two wives.