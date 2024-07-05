Arunachal preparing for Mission Olympic: CM

TAWANG, 4 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced that the state government is preparing a roadmap called ‘Mission Olympic 2028’ and ‘Mission Olympic 2032’ under its 100-day action plan.

The CM made the announcement after inaugurating a FIFA standard artificial turf football ground at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium here on Thursday morning.

Khandu stated that “the roadmap will be finalised and implemented within hundred days of the new government, which will scout and nurture talented athletes for the world’s biggest sporting event, the Olympics.”

Khandu said also that a new ‘youth policy’ is being prepared to tap and hone the talents of the youths in various fields. “This policy too is a part of the 100-day action plan of the state government,” he added.

Congratulating the people, especially the youths and sportspersons of the district, the CM informed that similar FIFA standard facilities are being provided in all district headquarters.

“Recently I had the privilege to inaugurate ten such grounds across the state during a programme held in Roing. We will ensure that similar facilities are provided in all assembly constituencies and panchayat levels also,” he said.

Khandu also suggested handing over the stadium to the Tawang district unit of the Arunachal Olympic Association for upkeep and maintenance.

“The stadium, complete with a track, will fuel the passion of sports enthusiasts and nurture talent in our region,” he said.

Highlighting that the Tawang Marathon conducted last year had been an immensely successful endeavour, Khandu said, “From this year, the event will be organised jointly by the state government and the Indian Army based in Tawang.”

“We have also decided that this event will be a calendar event and will be held every year on 24 October, which marks the United Nation’s Day. The state government will provide Rs 2 crores as grant-in-aid for conducting the Tawang Marathon, which will be promoted as an international event,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombay, former MLA Tsering Tashi, and 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brig VS Rajput. (CM’s PR Cell)