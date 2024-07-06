Habitual thief arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Jul: The Naharlagun police have arrested a habitual thief, identified as Dalang Tatung (24), a resident of Parsi Parlo (K/Kumey), from Tirbin in Leparada district, with the assistance of the Leparada police.

Tatung was arrested in connection with a case (u/s 379 IPR) registered at the Naharlagun police station, and stolen mobile handsets and other items were recovered from his possession.

“Investigation revealed that Tatung’s modus operandi involved targetting unattended and unlocked vehicles, stealing belongings, and following individuals who had withdrawn money from banks, to commit crimes in crowded areas.

“He would then hide in remote districts to avoid arrest,” the police said, adding that, with his arrest, six theft cases registered at the Naharlagun police station (PS) have been solved.

The arrest was made by a team comprising ASI Debia Teshi and Constables Kanto Samyor, Majum Yongam and Sanu T Raaj, under the supervision of Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev and Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.