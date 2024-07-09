Khattar calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, and the two discussed harnessing the state’s vast hydropower potential.

The governor informed the minister that Arunachal Pradesh holds a significant portion of India’s hydropower potential.

“With more than 58,000 MW of hydro potential, the state has substantial untapped resources. The strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh, given its geographical location and natural resources, underscores the need for developing its hydropower capabilities to meet both regional and national energy demands,” Parnaik said.

He added that “natural terrain and available water resources provide an attractive opportunity for the state and also for the nation.”

Parnaik further said that development of hydropower in Arunachal “offers a promising opportunity to contribute to India’s renewable energy goals and enhance the state’s economic development,” adding that “inclusive development through hydropower projects will facilitate rapid progress of the state.”

Khattar assured the governor that his ministry would provide all necessary assistance to Arunachal. (Raj Bhavan)