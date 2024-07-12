CM calls for swift restoration of road connectivity

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: In view of the severe road connectivity disruptions caused by the recent floods and landslides, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday convened a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Dharmendra and other senior officials here to assess the overall damages, and to strategise immediate restoration efforts across the state.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, the chief minister underscored the importance of swiftly restoring road connectivity, particularly in the flood-affected districts.

“Early restoration of roads snapped due to floods and landslides is crucial to ensuring access to essential services and aid,” the CM said.

He allocated special funds for urgent restoration of the critical road link from Parsi-Parlo to Koloriang, including the bridge over the Kumey River.

“The restoration plan must be prepared and implemented without delay,” Khandu directed, adding that “immediate restoration work should begin in the Kurung Kumey region and other flood-affected districts cut off due to the incessant rains.”

The CM further instructed the departments concerned to “ensure timely provision of essential medicines and food supplies to the affected areas.”

He was briefed on the reopening of the Damin road in Kurung Kumey district for vehicular movement by the district administration there.

This road had been cut off for several days due to incessant rains and floods. (CM’s PR Cell)