APWS commends former CM Apang, recalls his initiatives for Puroiks

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) expressed gratitude to former chief minister Gegong Apang for his exemplary service for the welfare of the state in general and the Puroik community in particular.

Stating that the Puroik community is one of the oldest tribes in Arunachal Pradesh with a rich heritage and distinct cultural identity, the society said: “Under your (Apang’s) dynamic leadership, significant strides were made towards the socioeconomic and political development of our community.”

Describing the then “pervasive practice of bonded labour” as a dark chapter in the Puroiks’ history, and as “the most formidable challenge faced by the Puroik community,” the APWS said that Apang’s efforts “brought about a renaissance for the Puroik people.”

“Your government’s unwavering commitment and decisive actions led to the eradication of this inhumane practice and opened new avenues for employment and development for the Puroik community. Your efforts have brought about a renaissance for the Puroik people, guiding us from a period of hardship to the period of hope and progress,” the APWS said in a commendation letter addressed to the former chief minister.

“The community is living in a new era of joy and opportunities today due to the visionary leadership of former CM Apang and the enduring impact of his works. We are profoundly grateful for the positive changes you have brought into our lives, and for your role in guiding the Puroik community towards a brighter future,” the APWS said.

It further said that Apang has been “a pivotal figure in elevating Arunachal to new heights,” and expressed sincere gratitude to the former CM for his exceptional service and for being a beacon of hope for the Puroik community.