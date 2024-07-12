Escaped jail inmate from Assam arrested in Nlg

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: The Naharlagun police, along with the Assam Police, arrested an escaped jail inmate from Naharlagun on Wednesday.

The arrestee has been identified as Isahan Deori alias Patal, a habitual offender who had been arrested by the Lakhimpur police under Section 303(2) of the Indian Judicial Code. He had been hiding in Naharlagun after escaping from the jail.

“Acting on a requisition from Assam Police, a police team led by Naharlagun PS OC Inspector K Dev and Lakhimpur PS SI HJ Lahon began tracing out the escaped inmate.

“The joint team of Naharlagun and Assam Police apprehended Deori from Demsite area, Naharlagun,after chasing him for a long time,” the Naharlagun police informed in a release.

After completing legal formalities, the escapee was handed over to the Assam Police, it said.

Meanwhile Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo requested the public to “remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or strangers loitering in the area to the police.”