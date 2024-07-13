DC issues strict measures to improve academic performance

SOHA, 12 Jul: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal on Friday visited the government secondary school (GSS) here in the district with the aim of enhancing the academic performance and future career prospects of the students of Soha area.

She was accompanied by DDSE KC Lowangcha, Soha CO Dingzang Baham, and staff of the DDSE office.

During a meeting with the school’s headmaster, the village chief, GBs, PRI members, and students from Soha and nearby villages regarding “zero per cent results in the Class 10 CBSE exam 2023-’24,” the DC directed the teaching staff and parents to “ensure that all teachers posted at GSS Soha must settle at their quarters by the coming Monday.”

In a four-point directive, the DC further said that “parents-teachers-members meeting should be conducted within the next week of this month and remedial teaching should be conducted by the respective subject teacher after the completion of formal classes for weaker/slow-learner students,starting next week.”

She said that morning assembly at the school must be completed before 9 am to ensure that classes start promptly at 9 am.

“Failure to comply with the instructions within a week will result in issuance of suspension orders,”the DC warned.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the GSS’ headmaster would submit a report on the implementation of the measures to the DC and the DDSE by 20 July.

Addressing the gathering, the DDSE advised the parents to cooperate fully to achieve better results in the CBSE examination.

A career counseling session was also conducted, enriching the students’ understanding and inspiring them to explore new ideas for their futures.

Among others, Soha village chief Wangroi Lowang commended the DC and the DDSE for their efforts to improve the quality of education in the area. (DIPRO)