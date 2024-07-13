Potom takes charge as ICR DC

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Talo Potom officially took charge as the deputy commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), following his transfer from Upper Subansiri district.

This will be his second tenure as the ICR DC.

After assuming office, Potom held a detailed discussion with key officers, addressing several important issues, and sought their cooperation to ensure effective delivery of services to the people.

The officers and staff of the DC office bade farewell to outgoing DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta on Thursday upon her transfer as the DC of Keyi Panyor district. (DIPRO)