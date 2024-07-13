Popular Arunachali vlogger ‘Pookoomon’ dies

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Popular Arunachali vlogger Rupchi Taku, widely known as ‘Pookoomon’ in the digital world, passed away at the age of 26 after falling from the fourth floor of her rented residence here on Thursday evening, police said.

Taku was rushed to RK Mission Hospital but succumbed to her injuries, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He said that the authorities have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 196 of the Indian Civil Defence Code and have assigned Sub-Inspector Inya Tato to conduct a thorough investigation.

“No foul play is suspected and the case appears to be accidental,” Singh added.

Preliminary reports suggest that Taku, who was visually impaired and heavily reliant on glasses, may have accidentally fallen from the balcony.

Taku, recognised for her engaging content on YouTube under the channel ‘Pookoomon’, had garnered a significant following, especially among the youths of Arunachal and beyond. (PTI)