APCA conducts multispecialty health camps in Longding

CHANU, 13 Jul: Over 800 people benefitted from a two-day multispecialty health camp organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association’s (APCA) health wing at Chanu and Longsom villages in Longding district on 12 and 13 July.

Longding ADC M Tato, who inaugurated the camps, expressed appreciation for the APCA and its health team for conducting the camps.

APCA president Taw Tebin highlighted the welfare activities of the APCA in the state. Earlier, the APCA had conducted an eye check-up camp in Anini in Dibang Valley district. Multispecialty camps were also conducted in Tato, Mechukha and Monigaon in Shi-Yomi district. A similar camp was conducted also in Jollang for BPL communities.

The medical team of the Assam Rifles also joined the camp, during which 103 tooth extractions and two minor surgeries were conducted.

Six cases were referred to TRIHMS for further treatment, and 251 eye problems were reported. A total of 192 spectacles and free medicines were also distributed.

The chiefs of Chanu and Longsom expressed gratitude to the APCA for conducting the health camps in their villages.

The doctors were from TRIHMS, RK Mission Hospital and Krick and Bourry Hospital, Kharsang. Eleven doctors and medical staffers from various places, including the Longding general hospital, assisted in the health camps.

During the camps, TRIHMS MD Dr Karto Ete and Dr Lido Kamgo exhorted the women to “have delivery at hospitals for better care of mother and child.”

The doctors advised the people to avoid taking paan, tamul, tobacco and drugs, and appealed to the community to keep their villages clean.

Namsai district APCA president Jiten Dai, Miao diocese APCA president Dominic Wanghon Khangham, and APCA health wing secretary Dr Taw Dipu also spoke.