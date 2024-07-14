Contractor assn members meet advisers

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: A team of the All Arunachal Power Contractor Association (AAPCA), led by its president Rumak Jomoh and general secretary Tarh Talluk, on 10 July met the power minister’s adviser Jikke Tako and apprised him of their grievances.

Tako on his part assured to look into their issues.

The AAPCA team also met the urban affairs minister’s adviser Techi Kaso and informed him about the problems being faced by “the local power contractors in ICR regarding developmental activities in the power sector.”

Kaso also assured to look into their issues.