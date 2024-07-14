Itanagar police arrest drug peddler

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The Itanagar police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Raju Khan (43), and seized 11.60 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

A release from the police informed that, during custodial interrogation of one Tare Nyibe, who had been arrested and is currently in police custody in connection with a case under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, it was learnt that one Raju Khan was coming to 6 Kilo, Itanagar to sell drugs.

A police team headed by SDPO Kengo Dirchi intercepted Khan, a native of Salempurghat in Bihar and currently residing in Harmutty (Assam), at the Shiv Mandir, near Modirijo. “Upon search of the accused, a blue-coloured soap case containing two packets of suspected heroin, weighing 11.60 grams,was seized,” the release stated.

The operation and the arrest were witnessed by EAC Takam Nicholas and independent witnesses.

Upon spot interrogation, the accused revealed that he had been involved in the business of drug peddling for the past four years and is a habitual peddler.

A case [u/s 21(b) NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered, and the accused will be remanded to judicial custody.

The entire operation was supervised by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, and the police team included Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SIs Padam Padi, Inya Tato and Hengo Kamki, and Constables Nabam Chakum and Nik Kabak, the release informed.