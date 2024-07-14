Blood donation camp organised

ITANAGAR, 13 Jul: The 23rd Taliha ST Assembly Constituency Peoples’ Forum organised a blood donation camp at RK Mission Hospital (RKMH) here on Saturday to express gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for inducting a Cabinet minister from the constituency.

More than 90 voluntary blood donors participated in the event, which was attended also by Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, social activist Ramesh Jeke, RKMH assistant general secretary Swami Jyotirnanda Maharaj, and others.

Wahge commended the organisers “for conducting such a noble event to express gratitude to the chief minister,” and called for creating awareness on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and donating blood, among the people.

Underscoring the state government’s commitment to improving and enhancing healthcare facilities in the state, the minister informed that “works are underway to establish a cancer institute in the state.”

Jeke termed the event “an auspicious one, as many lives and families can be saved through the blood collected.”

“Your blood donation not only saves a patient but also their family from falling apart due to the loss of loved ones,” said Jeke, and urged all to “participate and also motivate others for voluntary blood donation.”

Commerce & Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, who is also the Taliha MLA, lauded the organisers “for coming up with such a noble gesture to express gratitude to the chief minister,” and urged all to “take up voluntary blood donation initiatives as a lifesaving mission, and also be proactive in contributing to the welfare and development of the state.”

Acknowledging Jeke’s relentless dedication to voluntary blood donation and his tireless efforts to aid those in need, Dukam termed his initiatives “truly inspiring” and prayed for his good health and continued success in his noble endeavour.

“Not all heroes wear capes, and I am truly a fan of what you do for the people in distress,” said Dukam. He also expressed appreciation for RKMH for its support in organising the event.

Among others, Dukam Welfare Society president Riakji Duchok and RKMH general secretary Swami Jyotirananda Maharaj also spoke.