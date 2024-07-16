APSHRC welcomes new secy

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) welcomed its newly appointed Secretary Ibom Tao, who assumed office on Monday.

Tao, who is an Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officer of the 1993 batch, was serving as the deputy commissioner of Kurung Kumey district before being posted as the independent secretary of the APSHRC.

While assuring the officials and staff of his full cooperation, the secretary sought “collective efforts from all the stakeholders in the office.”

APSHRC Chairperson Bamang Tago apprised Tao of the current working scenario of the APSHRC, and its future endeavours.