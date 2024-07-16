Union seeks subject teachers, staff for GHSS

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Informing that the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in Boasimla is facing shortage of PGT and TGT subject teachers after several of them were transferred from the area without any reliever posted in their place, the All Raga Dolungmukh Kamporijo Area Students’ Union has appealed to the secondary education director to immediately post adequate subject teachers to the school in the interest of the students.

In a representation to the director, the union on Monday stated that the absence of subject teachers has resulted in poor academic performance by the students.

It further said that the school is facing shortage of non-teaching staff, such as peon, chowkidar, LDC and UDC, and sought early posting of the same to the school.