Cabinet approves bill to ensure probity in recruitment exams

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: The state Cabinet that met on Monday under Chief Minister Pema Khandu made several decisions, the most notable among them being approving enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act 2024, in order to prevent and curb offences related to leakage of question papers and other malpractices during the recruitment examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

The draft bill, which incorporates stringent penalties and imprisonment, with imposition of fine up to Rs 1 crore, will be tabled in the upcoming session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, commencing from 19 July, for discussion and passage.

The bill, after becoming an Act, will ensure free and fair selection process for all posts under the government of Arunachal and detect malpractices.

The Cabinet further approved the proposal for encadrement of 13 categories of posts of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) into a common cadre of the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) and the Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service (APSS) common cadre.

This move was necessitated to bring about proper and systematic human resource management in the APSSB for free and fair recruitment process. The state government has already encadred and merged all categories of posts in the APPSC into a common cadre of the civil secretariat service, and postings have been done accordingly.

This decision will enable officers from the APCS and the APSS to be transferred to the APSSB for a tenure of three years.

The DGP, the L&O IG, the home secretary, and the Itanagar SP apprised the gathering of the salient features and implementation strategy of the three new criminal laws.

The officers highlighted key reforms aimed at enhancing public safety and streamlining legal procedures. They dwelt on phased implementation of plans, training programmes for law enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and monitoring mechanisms.

The chief minister and the Cabinet ministers provided inputs, underscoring the importance of a coordinated approach for the successful adoption of these reforms. (CM’s PR Cell)