Beti Janmotsav celebrated

BALIJAN, 15 Jul: The women & child development department and the Papum Pare district administration, in collaboration with the health department, celebrated Beti Janmotsav under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme at the community health centre here on Monday.

In her address, Papum Pare ICDC Deputy Director Jaya Taba highlighted the various programmes under the BBBP scheme and their benefits. She advised the women to take advantage of the women-centric central and state government schemes.

Informing that the Centre has launched the BBBP scheme especially to save girl children and educate them, Taba said that “violence against women or girl children in any form should not be tolerated, even within the family.”

“Police and other agencies are mandated to protect and help the victims,” she said, and encouraged all to report incidents of violence against women and girl children to the authorities without any hesitation.

She also highlighted the provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012, and the Domestic Violence Act-2005, and urged all to “seek assistance from the authorities concerned by dialing the Child helpline number 1098.”

Balijan CHC MO Dr Taw Mala highlighted the importance of breastfeeding, “caring of children during infant stages, and maintaining good personal hygiene by the lactating mother and child.”

She also presented a brief on the importance of timely vaccination of infants.