Gorkha regiment observes WYSD

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 15 Jul: The 4/9 Gorkha Regiment observed the World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) at Modern School here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The day is observed annually on 15 July to promote youth skills development to tackle unemployment and underemployment, and to encourage investment in training and education, aiming to integrate youths into the workforces. This year’s theme of the day was ‘Youth skills for peace and development’.

Speaking on the occasion, the regiment’s Lieutenant Colonel Satish Kumar encouraged the students to “develop your hobbies into skills through expertise.”

“One can be good at painting, sports, or games if you develop your hobbies into skills,” he said.

Emphasising on skill development, he urged the students to contribute towards the society, saying, “This is the right age for you to develop further the interests and the potentiality you have inherited.”

Earlier, a drawing competition for Class 6 students was organised, in which Michelle Deru, Isha Pradhan and Isneha Kirtania were adjudged first, second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, the students of Classes 7 and 8 participated in DLSR ‘comphotography’, Photoshop and printing sessions.

The school authority expressed gratitude to the regiment for providing the opportunities to the students.

In Upper Siang district, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army observed the day by organising an event featuring performances by students of the government higher secondary school and the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Tuting, besides an extempore speech competition on the WYSD’s theme.

Videos of successful entrepreneurs of Arunachal who have converted their skills into gainful business models and are providing sustained employment opportunities for the local community were also screened for the benefit of the students.

More than 160 students attended the event.

Among others, ADC Pandov Perme also attended it. (With DIPRO input)