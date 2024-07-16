Need for strong movement against sex trafficking

The Itanagar police in yet another breakthrough busted an interstate sex racket involving two minors. These girls were trafficked to Delhi and have since been rescued by the police. The police have busted a major sex racket in the process. Many young girls from NE states and Nepal were being trafficked to Delhi and forced into prostitution by the gang. This new revelation comes just months after the Itanagar police busted another interstate sex trafficking involving minor girls. Many senior government officials were also arrested in this case.

First of all, the Itanagar police under the leadership of its SP Rohit Rajbhir Singh deserve appreciation for busting two major sex rackets within the span of a few months. They have done an appreciable job and have managed to save the lives of many innocent young girls. The police have done their job but the society also needs to act. The Arunachal society did not see such a thing in the past. The society at large should introspect. The community-based organizations should take a lead role in this regard. There should be a strong movement against sex trafficking in the state. Also, no one should come forward to save anyone involved in such a heinous crime.