Awareness prog on govt schemes held

ROING, 16 Jul: The NABARD’s District Development Manager (DDM) Nitya Mili conducted an awareness programme on government schemes for the final year trainees of the ITI here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

Mili covered several state and central government schemes, such as the DDUSY, the PMMY, the SUI, the PMFME, the PMEGP, the AMI, the AIF, Atmanirbhar schemes, etc, and briefed the students on social security schemes such as the PMJDY, the PMSBY, the PMJJBY and the APY, besides training & capacity building initiatives of the NABARD, like MEDP, SDP, etc.

The programme was attended by 70 students, besides ITI Principal RC Dutta, the NABARD informed in a release.