APSHRC chairperson visits sub-jail in Longding

LONGDING, 24 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) chairperson Bamang Tago on Wednesday visited the sub-jail here, and interacted with the inmates there.

He also inspected the condition of the jail and took stock of the jail infrastructure from jail superintendent (i/c) Mihin Anku.

Earlier, Tago, who is also the secretary-general of Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), held a meeting with the Longding District Olympic Association (DOA), and discussed various issues regarding development of sports in the district.

Stating that AOA will extend all possible support for development of sports in Longding, Tago asked the DOA to formulate a realistic and robust ‘District Action Plan.’

Longding DOA president Tailai Taham emphasized the need for a multipurpose sports complex in Longding district. He also shared with the AOA secretary-general the idea of holding TCL Olympics to encourage the youths in games and sports and make a career out of them.

Longding DC Bekir Nyorak and DSO Ahua Wangsu also attended the meeting.